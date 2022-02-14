Mauricio Pochettino could leave PSG before end of season if one thing happens

Mauricio Pochettino is not happy with life at Paris-Saint Germain and could leave the club in the near future.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who suggest it is unlikely that the Argentine will remain with the club beyond this season.

Although the French giants are cruising at the top of the Ligue 1 table, they were recently knocked out of the Coupe de France at home, on aggregate, against Nice and that has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the club’s decision-makers.

In fact, so uncertain is Pochettino’s position, that should Paris-Saint Germain exit from this season’s Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, who they face later this week, the South American manager could depart the club before the end of the current campaign.

There have been many reports linking the Paris-Saint Germain boss with a potential take over at Manchester United.

Discussing his future recently and even the possibility of one day managing Real Madrid, the Argentine, who spoke to Cadena Ser, said: “I go step by step, like Cholo Simeone (laughs). I think you have to enjoy the moments. We cannot be thinking about what is going to come.

“We have to be concentrated and focused on what we have now and football will have whatever it wants with us later. We are responsible for doing our best and giving 100% for the club we work for. We are 200% focused on PSG and on giving this club the happiness they expect from us.”

However, when it comes to Manchester United – with Ralf Rangnick set to be in charge until the end of the season, it is hard for fans to see how Pochettino could take the reins before then.

Nevertheless though, having been a long-term target of the Red Devils, should the 20-times English league winners see Pochettino call it quits in Paris then this season may be their last chance to finally bring him back to the Premier League.