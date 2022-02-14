Micah Richard says thought of defending against Newcastle star gives him nightmares

Popular Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester City full-back Micah Richards has admitted he is glad he doesn’t have to defend against Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin, 24, has been with the Magpies since he made a £16.2m move from French side Nice back in 2019.

Although previously hampered by a string of unfortunate injuries, the 24-year-old Frenchman, now back fully fit, is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s rawest attacking talents.

Clearly adored by the Toon’s faithful, Saint-Maximin is expected to remain a key figure for the club, even post takeover.

MORE: Everton star slammed as ‘deadbeat dad’ by angry model mother

Although failing to get on the scoresheet himself, Saint-Maximin has played an important part in the Magpies’ recently successes which have seen them take 10 points from their last four games.

Speaking recently about the impact the electrically paced winger has, Richards said: “Saint-Maximin, he just gives me nightmares.

“I think about trying to defend against him and I don’t know which way to show him.

“His feet are so quick. He gets into positions where you don’t know which way to show him. Do you go tight?

“This is where he has improved in his game. The composure and his weight of pass.

“I think if they are going to get out of this mess they are in, then it’s going to be down to players like him. He can go at any defence with confidence.”

Since arriving at the club three years ago, Saint-Maximin, whose contract runs until 2026, has featured in 81 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals, along the way.