Newcastle set sights on double transfer swoop for £70million-rated duo

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up two main targets for the summer, according to the latest transfer news involving the Magpies.

According to Newcastle World, one target is the £50million-rated AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, the exciting young Portugal international who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Leao has shone at the San Siro in recent times and would be an exciting addition to the Premier League, with Newcastle surely in a position to afford the talented 22-year-old.

The report adds that Newcastle also want former Sunderland defender Jason Denayer, who is now impressing at Lyon, and heading towards the end of his contract.

Denayer is valued at around £20million, but will be a free agent this summer, so could end up being a bargain for Newcastle or other top clubs.

It would be interesting to see the Belgium international back in England now that he’s a more experienced and polished player.