Newcastle United spark interest in highly-rated Belgium international

Despite recruiting heavily during last month’s transfer window, Newcastle United’s spending doesn’t appear to be easing up anytime soon.

That’s according to recent reports in Belgium, which claim the Magpies, now the world’s richest football club, are interested in signing Lyon defender Jason Denayer.

Denayer, 26, has been with the Ligue 1 side since he made a £9m switch from Manchester City back in 2018.

Since arriving in France’s top-flight, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 136 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a decent 10 goals, along the way.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and having so far failed to pen an extension, there are growing expectations that the Belgian defender may be looking to move on.

One club rumoured to be in the hunt for the commanding centre-back is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who have already established a working relationship with Lyon following their recent £40m signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.