Paris-Saint Germain considering surprise £50m bid for West Ham defender

Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly set to offer West Ham United as much as £50m in exchange for defender Issa Diop.

That’s according to recent reports from the British press, who are claiming Mauricio Pochettino’s Parisians are interested in luring the defender to the French capital.

Diop, 25, joined the Hammers in 2018 following a £22.5m move from Toulousse.

Since his arrival in London, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 114 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals, along the way.

However, with his contract set to expire in just under 18-months time, this summer may be the transfer window that sees the French centre-back move on.

It has been claimed that Paris-Saint Germain is willing to pay up to £50m for Diop with a summer bid more than possible.