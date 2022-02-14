Manchester United are in a crisis. The side has picked up just one win in their last four matches, in all competitions and with Cristiano Ronaldo currently enduring his longest goal drought since 2009, things don’t look like improving anytime soon.

The club, led by German interim manager Ralf Rangnick, are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table but following back-to-back 1-1 draws, their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are beginning to dwindle.

Although United was handed a lifeline in pursuit of finishing inside the league’s top four after Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 to Wolves on Sunday, the nature of their own performances is leaving a lot to be desired.

Embroiled in controversy following Mason Greenwood’s arrest earlier this month, Rangnick faces a huge challenge to get his side firing on the pitch, as well as keeping the squad harmonious.

Although the job Rangnick has on his hands is not one many will be envious of, pundit and former Arsenal player Paul Merson have shown the German little sympathy.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by the Daily Mail) after the side’s latest poor showing against Southampton on Saturday, Merson said: “One-hundred per cent [Rangnick won’t be in charge of Man Utd next season]. I’ve got as much chance of being in charge. I just don’t see it.

“I read something that said they have improved. I don’t see that. I don’t see the happiness there. I hear so much coming out of Man Utd, at the moment, which is just extraordinary. It never happened before and that’s my worry.

“I don’t see him being there and the way it is going at the moment, if they don’t get in the top four, I’d be shocked if he went upstairs. I know that was part of the deal, but I don’t think it’s a good thing. I think this needs to be nipped in the bud sooner rather than later at Manchester United.

“I just can’t believe what they are doing. Just waiting until next season to bring in a new manager, there is a lot of work to be done. This is not just bringing a new manager in and let’s go again next season. They are a million miles off and things have to change very quickly.

“I’d have had someone in as soon as possible. You pay £70m to £80m for football players and some of them don’t even play. Why wouldn’t you break the bank for managers, if you need to get a manager out of a club. In my opinion, they are very important.”

Man United’s next Premier League fixture is set to be against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening.

Failure to take all three points away from Old Trafford would see the Red Devils remain a point off fourth, but worryingly, would have played three games more than Arsenal, who currently occupy the sixth spot.