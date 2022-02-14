Pundit Jermaine Jenas ripped into Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez after his display during his sides’ 2-0 defeat against Wolves.

Jenas, who appeared over 200 times for Spurs during his playing career, lambasted Sanchez for his performance against Wolves, marking him out as the worst of a bad bunch in what was Spurs’ third Premier League defeat on the spin.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by The Boot Room, the 38-year-old said: “Davinson Sanchez today was shocking, he really was. I think body language is really important defensively. You need leaders, you need people talking.

“He’s got no idea there if a run is made there, he’s on his shoulder. The lack of communication between Doherty and Sanchez, so he just hoofs it out. It’s so laid back.

“The panic that they have. You have Hugo Lloris saying calm down and Sanchez not listening, just launching it in the air.”

While Sanchez was not directly at fault for any of the goals his side conceded, those accolades go to captain Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies, he once again struggled to justify his selection.

The Colombian defender has played in each of Spurs last four games where they have failed to keep a clean sheet, but did score the winner in the teams last win with a clean sheet – a 1-0 win over relegation battlers Watford.

Sanchez joined Spurs from Ajax in 2017, and despite making 174 appearances for the team he has never been able to consistently impress in his time in North London.