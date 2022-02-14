Arsenal & Newcastle United set for transfer battle over versatile attacker

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer swoop for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is enjoying some superb form in Serie A this season, looking a major threat up front, whether playing out wide or as more of a central striker.

It seems clear that Leao could be a tempting option for a number of Premier League clubs, and Fichajes suggest that Arsenal and Newcastle are the Portugal international’s main admirers at the moment.

The Gunners urgently need a new signing up front after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go in January without signing a replacement, and Leao could be a good option.

As noted by Fichajes, Leao fits the bill for Arsenal due to his age and potential, with the north London giants also chasing similar talents in the form of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as we reported here.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are under new ownership and will want to continue to show their ambition in the transfer market, with Leao an exciting option for them.

The Magpies brought in big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January, and Leao could be another purchase to help Eddie Howe take the team up a level.

In a way, this makes it all the more important that Arsenal win the race for Leao’s signature, as they’ll surely be facing increased competition for a top four spot from Newcastle in years to come.