Liverpool move ahead of Man United & Chelsea in bid to complete Barcelona transfer raid

Liverpool are reportedly moving ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international is emerging as a top priority target for the Reds ahead of the summer, despite the club also bringing in Ibrahima Konate in that position in the summer.

Konate is yet to make much of an impact at Anfield, while Joe Gomez’s future is also in some doubt, so it makes sense that Araujo is now firmly on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

The 22-year-old has impressed a great deal in La Liga in recent times, and it makes sense that top Premier League clubs admire him.

Araujo’s contract is due to expire in 2023, so he may well be a realistic target for a reasonable fee.

Liverpool would do well to improve their squad depth in defence, as we’ve seen how much they struggled with a few injuries last season.

Man Utd also need Araujo, however, as an upgrade on the out-of-form Harry Maguire, while Chelsea have Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract this summer.