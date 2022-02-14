Senior Spurs players ‘pushing’ Conte to play £11m defender

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is reportedly being ‘pushed’ by several of the club’s senior pros to utilise defender Joe Rodon more than he has been.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the Italian boss is coming under increasing pressure to give Roden more game time.

Roden, 24, joined the club from Swansea in 2020 in a deal worth just shy of £11m.

Since then, the young Welshman has featured in just 22 matches, in all competitions.

The report states that following some pretty dire defensive performances, some senior members of the Lilywhite’s squad are trying to convince Conte to give Rodon a rare chance to impress.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit eighth in the Premier League table on 36-points, five short of West Ham, who occupy fourth on 41-points.

 

