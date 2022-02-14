Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son didn’t have the best of times during the 2-0 loss to Wolves, but what he did after has caused some interest.

Spurs fell to defeat thanks to two early goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, with the first resulting from captain Hugo Lloris being unable to clear the ball properly before Spurs gave it away in their defensive third to allow Wolves to pounce and double their lead for the second.

They have brought themselves into touching distance of the top four with this result and also leapfrogged Antonio Conte’s side into the top seven.

After the defeat, which saw Son make his second league appearance since a hamstring injury in mid January, he was spotted chatting to fellow South Korean international Hee-Chan Hwang.

Hwang himself was making his first appearance, albeit from the bench, since December when he suffered his own hamstring injury.

As can be seen in the Reddit post by u/WGCL, Son and Hwang were both seated and on the floor and talking to one another.

Some fans may feel this is a bit of an insult after the poor performance while others may deem Son to simply be talking one of his fellow international stars and there was no zero ill intent from his actions.

Both teams do not return to action until next weekend, with Spurs facing off against league leaders Manchester City and Wolves in action against Brendan Rodgers underperforming Leicester City.