Premier League football is back after a brief winter break, and that means Garth Crook’s Premier League team of the week is back too.

Liverpool kept the title race interesting with a win at Burnley, and their goal-scorer Fabinho earned a deserved place in Crooks’ line up, but Manchester City also picked up another three points, with Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling their stand-out performers against Norwich.

Although not in action in the Premier League, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku made Crooks’ XI for his performances in the Club World Cup.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t the best week for top four battlers Tottenham as they lost to Wolves, while Manchester United also slipped up with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. Saints duo James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams make the team of the week as a result.

Graphic via BBC Sport

Elsewhere, Everton duo Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane made it in, while West Ham’s shining star Declan Rice continued his fine form even if he couldn’t help his side to a win over Leicester City.

Newcastle United had a busy January transfer window, and one of their signings, Dan Burn, made Crooks’ team, though it’s slightly surprising not to see Kieran Trippier in there as well.