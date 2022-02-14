Premier League team of the week: Liverpool, Newcastle & West Ham stars make BBC XI

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Premier League football is back after a brief winter break, and that means Garth Crook’s Premier League team of the week is back too.

Liverpool kept the title race interesting with a win at Burnley, and their goal-scorer Fabinho earned a deserved place in Crooks’ line up, but Manchester City also picked up another three points, with Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling their stand-out performers against Norwich.

Although not in action in the Premier League, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku made Crooks’ XI for his performances in the Club World Cup.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t the best week for top four battlers Tottenham as they lost to Wolves, while Manchester United also slipped up with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. Saints duo James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams make the team of the week as a result.

Graphic via BBC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes hasn’t read the room right and West Ham boss faces Zouma backlash
PSG legend makes his feelings towards Lionel Messi crystal clear
Graeme Souness takes aim at West Ham and Kurt Zouma

Elsewhere, Everton duo Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane made it in, while West Ham’s shining star Declan Rice continued his fine form even if he couldn’t help his side to a win over Leicester City.

Newcastle United had a busy January transfer window, and one of their signings, Dan Burn, made Crooks’ team, though it’s slightly surprising not to see Kieran Trippier in there as well.

More Stories Che Adams Dan Burn Declan Rice Fabinho Garth Crooks James Ward-Prowse jose sa Michael Keane Raheem Sterling Romelu Lukaku Ruben Dias Seamus Coleman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.