Tottenham players “pushing” for Antonio Conte to use one player more often

Several senior Tottenham players reportedly want Joe Rodon to get more games for Antonio Conte’s side.

According to football.london, some Spurs stars have been pushing for Conte to include Rodon in his first XI more often, with the Welshman undoubtedly an underrated member of the squad.

Rodon looked a promising young talent during his time at Swansea City, attracting interest from Manchester United and others at that time.

It’s not quite happened for Rodon at Tottenham, but perhaps he could benefit from more of a run in the team, and could thereby also give Spurs some much-needed quality at the back.

Alasdair Gold reports: “Some senior players have been pushing the claims of Rodon behind the scenes, with his ability to play in any of the three positions in a back three, having been a left-sided centre-back at Swansea.”

The report adds that Eric Dier’s return, however, could block Rodon from seeing much playing time in the near future.