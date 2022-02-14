The uncertain future of Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers could give on loan star Dennis Praet a lifeline of staying with the club.

According to Sport Witness, Rodgers is facing mounting pressure over his position as Leicester’s first team coach after a less than thrilling season so far.

Before this season under Rodgers The Foxes had been competing for a place in top four, falling agonisingly short at the end of both of the last two seasons as they racked up back-to-back fifth placed finishes.

However, this season the club made find themselves completely out of European football next season as they are currently dwelling in the bottom half of the table, closer to relegation than they are a top four spot.

If the hierarchy at the club opted to relieve the Northern Irishman of his duties there, this could give 27-year-old Belgian international Praet a chance to reignite his career in England.

He is currently plying his trade in the Serie A with Torino, who are sitting firmly in midtable, with Praet having played 17 league games, scoring twice and assisting once from his central midfield position.

Praet joined Leicester in the summer of 2019 and made 60 appearances for the club in the subsequent two seasons, with a large portion of his minutes coming from the bench.