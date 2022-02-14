(Video) Graeme Souness slams Kurt Zouma following animal abuse footage

It is often football fans agree with what pundit Graeme Souness has to say, however, following his recent assessment of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma’s disgusting behaviour after being filmed abusing a cat, on this occasion, the outspoken Scotsman is bang on.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past week, you will know that Zouma was filmed kicking and hitting his family’s pet cat.

MORE: Newcastle United suffer major injury blow after new signing suffers broken foot

The disgusting footage went viral with the vast majority of fans left dumbfounded as to what was going through the Hammers’ defender’s mind when he decided to abuse his cat.

Following on from West Ham’s recent 2-2 draw against Leicester City last weekend, former Liverpool skipper turned pundit Souness, used his platform to slam the centre-back, admitting he has a ‘big problem’ with the defender’s behaviour.

Listen to the full clip below – he does not hold back and we love it.