Manchester United will be looking for a new long-term manager at the end of the season.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is set to depart his managerial duties at the end of the current campaign, leaving the club desperate to secure a permanent successor.

Although many names have been linked, including Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, the candidate who appears to be the front-runner for the job is Paris-Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

MORE: Arsenal confident their big transfer plans don’t hinge on securing Champions League football

However, despite the exciting links to Pochettino, Neil Warnock believes the Argentine should avoid returning to the Premier League to manage the Red Devils.

Instead, Warnock feels Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers would be a superior appointment, largely due to the number of big named players on the 20-time league winner’s books.

“I think it is a massive job,” Warnock told TalkSPORT. “I was Pochettino, I wouldn’t think about coming to Man United.

“The only person I can think of now, which I never thought about – I think Brendan Rodgers now would possibly be a good move.

“Because I think Brendan is realising how difficult it is at Leicester as well and I think it might be a good time to change over.

“I think Brendan does deal with these stars, so I don’t see Pochettino wanting to come back because there is a hell of a lot of work.”