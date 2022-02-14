Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is made for Liverpool, according to Garth Crooks.

The England international has shone in the Premier League in recent times, becoming well known for the quality of his passing and superb ability on set pieces.

It seems clear that Ward-Prowse could be playing for a bigger club, and Crooks said that the 27-year-old looks like he’d be the perfect fit for Liverpool.

Having included Ward-Prowse in his latest Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, Crooks urged LFC to hurry up and sign the Saints star, saying: “The man at the heart of a splendid week for the Saints was, without doubt, Ward-Prowse.

“He was outstanding against Tottenham in midweek, producing two excellent assists. I’ve been singing the praises of this gifted midfielder for some time now, and his performances for Southampton only seem to get better.

“I don’t know what Liverpool are waiting for – he’s made for them.”

Liverpool probably could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future, having allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free last summer without signing a replacement.

Ward-Prowse could be the man for the job, and we’ve certainly seen Liverpool raid Southampton for their best players in the past.

Virgil van Dijk and Adam Lallana are just a couple of the signings Liverpool have made from Southampton down the years, and Ward-Prowse could be another good investment.