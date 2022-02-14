West Ham plotting audacious swoop for highly-rated midfielder also wanted by Man United

West Ham United are becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Currently pushing the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur the whole way in the race to secure Champions League football next season, the Hammers, led by David Moyes, have emerged as one of the league’s toughest teams to beat.

Leicester City experienced this first-hand last weekend after struggling to grind out a 2-2 draw at home to the Londoners.

MORE: Newcastle United suffer major injury blow after new signing suffers broken foot

However, the Foxes’ woes could be amplified after recent reports suggest Sunday’s opponents are also interested in poaching one of their best players.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract at the King Power Stadium next summer, is understood to be a transfer target for some of the country’s biggest clubs, including Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United.

It is expected that the Belgium international will opt against renewing his deal with Leicester City and therefore, force the club to offload him at the end of the current campaign.

Surprisingly, along with the Red Devils and others such as Newcastle United, is now West Ham, who are keen to bring in the midfield maestro in an attempt to add to their creative options.

Tielemans is currently valued at around £50m but should a bidding war break out, fans can probably expect that figure to rise.