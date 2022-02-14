West Ham United are set to be rocked in the summer with a bid from Paris Saint-Germain for one of their defensive stars which could be worth up to £50m.

The Hammers star whom the French giants are targeting is French centre-back Issa Diop.

According to a report from Claret and Hugh, the Parisians are interested in a deal for him and would be willing to bid anything up to £50m for the 25-year-old.

Diop joined West Ham from French side Toulouse in 2018, and has put in a number of strong performances across his three and half years with the club.

However, Diop has struggled at times this season, finding himself lower down the pecking order of David Moyes centre-backs as a result, with the likes of Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson preferred to partner Angelo Ogbonna when he is fit.

Unfortunately, Ogbonna has been injured for some time and doesn’t look like he will play again this season, though this hasn’t prevented Diop playing just nine Premier League games this campaign.

Diop was not even set to start during the club’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City, but when Zouma fell ill during the warm-up Diop was drafted in.

The possibility for Diop to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar next season will surely be too good an offer to turn down on personal terms, so any deal will most likely rest on the shoulders of how much West Ham want to get for him in the market.

As per transfermakrt, he is rated at £10.8m, so the reported fee of £50m PSG would be willing to go up to would be well over his market value.

It seems Moyes doesn’t particularly fancy him at the moment either so this move could be best for all parties involved, as West Ham would be able to replace him and invest elsewhere in the squad and Diop would get a fresh start back in his homeland with the Ligue 1 Champions elect.