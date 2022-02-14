West Ham United have added Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo to their summer wish list on the recommendation of David Moyes.

Moyes wants the 24-year-old centre-back to come in as part of the defensive reshuffle he wants to make in the summer.

A number of players could be on their way out over the summer, so Moyes will need to bring in some fresh faces if he is to capitalise on his good work at West Ham so far.

These reports come from Claret and Hugh, who suggest Moyes has had his eye on the former Manchester City academy prospect for a few months now.

Adarabioyo has previously played in the Premier League, so understands the level of the competition. He was a mainstay in the last Fulham squad to play in England’s top division last season and has maintained his place in The Cottagers starting xi.

Considering the club’s current position in the Championship, he will likely be back to playing Premier League football by the start of next season. Though this will cause any offer for him to be increased in value.

The uncapped Englishman’s contract runs until 2023, though Fulham have an option to extend this to 2024, but if he fails to agree terms with them then this could make a summer transfer for accessible for Moyes.

However, Adarabioyo has been linked with newly-rich Newcastle United prior to his West Ham links, so any bid made would need to be more appealing than one The Magpies could offer.