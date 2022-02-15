Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has suggested that his old club should be sealing the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, as he would be an upgrade on Fred and help Scott McTominay improve.

Ince is clearly an admirer of Bissouma, who has been hugely impressive in his time in the Premier League, with a big six move surely not too far away for him now.

The Mali international could surely improve this Man Utd side and other top clubs, and Ince admits he’s not too impressed that the Red Devils never identified talents like him and N’Golo Kante before they became big names.

Bissouma was a great find by Brighton and his value will surely have rocketed since he joined the Seagulls, in a similar way to Kante when he was at Leicester City.

Ince wants to know why United’s scouts can’t seem to find players like this, but also wants to see them put things right by signing Bissouma to help get the best out of McTominay in the middle of the park.

“You have to look at United’s recruitment,” Ince told Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“They didn’t know about Bissouma, now he’s at Brighton and might cost £40m. They didn’t know about [N’Golo] Kante, now he’s at Chelsea.

“All these players have been about but why have United not spotted them?

“They need to get someone like Bissouma because the midfield needs to change. Fred’s not the answer, McTominay is one of those who’s a good player but would be better with someone like Bissouma next to him.”