West Ham United are reportedly planning talks to tie Jarrod Bowen down to a new contract amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has shone in the Premier League this season and looks like he could be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, with a big move surely not too far away if he keeps on performing at this high level.

Liverpool have just signed Luis Diaz, but one imagines they could still consider signing Bowen in the near future due to Mohamed Salah nearing the final year of his contract, while Sadio Mane is not getting any younger and has lost a bit of consistency in his game.

Still, the Evening Standard claim that West Ham are hoping to discuss a new deal for Bowen, and in fairness, they’re a club very much on the up under David Moyes.

A big name like Liverpool would undoubtedly be hard to turn down, but ex-Hammer Luke Chadwick recently spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about why Bowen might do well to remain in east London.

“Jarrod Bowen was a hugely talented young player at Hull, a regular goal-scorer and top player in the Championship but you just didn’t know if he could take that to the Premier League,” Chadwick said.

“It took him a bit of time to settle in but he’s now performing at a really high level, he’s got the ability to score goals, to assist, and he’s added more work rate to his game.

“I’m sure he’s a player that a lot of the big clubs will be looking at, but you look at the likes of Antonio, Bowen, Rice, Soucek … they’ve created something there at West Ham. If they can make that next step into the top four then maybe those players will stay there.”