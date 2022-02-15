Former Chelsea star hits out at Craig Burley’s “pathetic attack” on Club World Cup celebrations

Former Chelsea ace Paul Canoville has taken to Twitter to hit out at pundit Craig Burley for his “pathetic” take on the Blues’ recent Club World Cup final victory.

Burley, speaking on ESPN, made it clear he didn’t rate the Club World Cup, and slammed Chelsea for celebrating winning the tournament when they’re so far behind Manchester City in a competition that matters – the Premier League.

While the Club World Cup is certainly not the most prestigious trophy, or the toughest competition to win, it seems a bit ridiculous to suggest that teams and players shouldn’t enjoy picking up any piece of silverware.

Canoville certainly wasn’t impressed with Burley, describing the attack as “pathetic” and slamming the pundit for having a chip on his shoulder…

Canoville played for Chelsea between 1981 and 1986, and it’s clear that the west London giants have come a long way since then.

CFC are surely justified in celebrating any success they get, as they weren’t regularly challenging for the biggest honours before Roman Abramovich took over.

