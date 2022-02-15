Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has spoken about his future at Stamford Bridge, suggesting his future is not all up to him.

It’s not quite clear what the Germany international means by this, but it is perhaps a little nudge towards his current club to meet his wage demands.

According to The Athletic, Rudiger wants £225,000-a-week to remain with the Blues, and he also has offers on the table from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

When asked about his situation by The Athletic, Rudiger insisted he’s happy at Chelsea, but that a decision on his future is not entirely in his own hands.

He said: “I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here.

“But there are also other people who have to make decisions.”

Chelsea fans will surely hope Rudiger can be persuaded to stay at Stamford Bridge, as it will likely cost a fortune to replace him.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and it won’t be easy to find someone out there as good as him, while there’s also a big concern over Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also be out of contract at the end of the season.