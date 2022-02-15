Thomas Tuchel is expected to be without Mason Mount for two key fixtures at the Times report that the Chelsea graduate is set to miss the Carabao Cup final vs Liverpool and their upcoming tie vs Lille.

Mount was forced off in the 31st minute of the Blues’ Club World Cup final clash against Palmeiras, having suffered an ankle ligament injury after an early collision in the encounter.

The Times report that Mount, who has started 23 of his 34 appearances across all competitions this season, is expected to miss the League Cup final against Liverpool on February 27.

Of course, that also means that the 23-year-old will miss the first-leg of the west London outfit’s Champions League knockout tie against Lille.

Whilst Mount is starting a lower proportion of fixtures than he has been since bursting into the first-teem, the England international remains an important figure for Thomas Tuchel.

Video: Darren Bent’s confusion over Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta not being called Dave

More Stories / Latest News Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum spotted at Man City game Man United v Brighton team news: Pogba and Rashford benched as Rangnick switches things around Sporting v Man City team news: Guardiola taking no chances as he names full-strength XI

The Times do add that the injury is not as bad as first feared by Chelsea, which is great to hear, but Mount will still be sidelined for up to three weeks, leaving him set to miss the Liverpool clash.

Tuchel has some time to get the Blues firing at all cylinders without the energetic Mount before they face the Reds, with fixtures against Crystal Palace and Lille coming up first.

Mount’s work-rate will be dearly missed for the encounter against Liverpool and now there’s pressure surrounding the team that another injury to a starter-level midfielder could be catastrophic.