Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Foxes fans on Twitter are worried about this latest piece of transfer news, which comes as the club face similar worries over midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Both players will be out of contract in 2023, and now Chelsea are on alert for Soyuncu as one of their defensive targets for the summer.

The Blues have Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen closing in on becoming free agents in the next few months, so are already eyeing up new defensive signings.

CFC have perhaps been most strongly linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, but Soyuncu makes sense as another target.

The Turkey international has impressed in his time at Leicester, and it would be a blow to see him move to another Premier League club.

Chelsea have raided Leicester in the past, bringing in N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell from the Midlands outfit.

Needless to say, LCFC supporters on Twitter are fed up of losing their best players, so aren’t too happy to hear this Soyuncu news…

Sean Sweeney: “Annoys me when we lose our best player each summer.”

Lucas: “Hope this isn’t true he’s been so good for us this season.”

Foxes1884: “Soyuncu is a potential great player being held back by an over hyped manager employing negative point losing methods. He would be a power house for Chelsea.”