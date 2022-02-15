Chelsea forward Armando Broja is reportedly open to sealing a transfer to Arsenal this summer as he considers his future.

The 20-year-old has shown himself to be an exciting young talent with an impressive loan spell at Southampton, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in him this summer.

According to the Daily Express, Broja would be willing to consider a move to Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal, while other Premier League clubs are also expected to emerge as suitors for the Albania international.

Arsenal urgently need new signings up front after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could also be heading out of the Emirates Stadium as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Broja looks like a big prospect who could be a smart signing by the Gunners, though one imagines Chelsea will want to avoid selling to a rival.

The Blues will surely also be aware that they’ve let some top young players leave too quickly in the past, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne offloaded before being given much of a chance, and going on to become world class performers for their rivals later on.

Broja looks like he could be someone with similar potential, so it will be interesting if that persuades Thomas Tuchel to perhaps give him some more first-team playing time at Stamford Bridge next season.