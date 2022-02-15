Video: Cristiano Ronaldo slams Man United into the lead against stubborn Brighton side

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and how many times has that been Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United?

Once again, the Portuguese was on hand to fire the Red Devils into the lead against a stubborn Brighton and Hove Albion side.

This time it wasn’t a towering header or a tap-in either.

Picking the ball up in a crowd of players, Ronaldo moved purposefully forward before unleashing a rocket into the bottom corner.

