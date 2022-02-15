It really is quite remarkable just how often Cristiano Ronaldo digs Manchester United out of a hole.

But for his intervention early in the second half, the Red Devils would’ve spent the best part of another 90 minutes toiling for a winner.

Bruno Fernandes bagged a second goal in the 97th minute, though until that point it looked like the Portuguese was the match winner once more.

That must be the fourth or fifth game in 2021/22 that Ronaldo has proved to be the difference.

His goal was remarkable too, for the way in which he bamboozled the Brighton defence before unleashing a venomous shot into the bottom corner. Players half his age would’ve been proud of it.

No wonder he celebrated wildly afterwards too.

It was a goal that eased the pressure on Ralf Rangnick, given that the three points saw them leapfrog West Ham United into fourth.

However, it did evidence a wider issue at the Old Trafford outfit, and that’s the consistency and contributions of Ronaldo’s team-mates.

If they continue not to step up in these games, the status quo generally will remain the same.

There needs to be a sea change in attitude from them and an axing by Rangnick if performance continued to be below par.

It isn’t good enough for a team of United’s stature to just be ambling through matches.

What’s going to happen when Ronaldo is no longer there?