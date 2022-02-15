Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum spotted at Man City game

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester City take on Sporting in their Round of 16 first-leg tie, but fans of the Citizens might have been surprised to see someone more associated with their local rivals, United, at the game.

Before the match kicked off, the BT Sport cameras managed to pick out Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum.

MORE: Trent mocks Man City

She was wearing her Sporting scarf with pride, the club being where Cristiano began his epic football career of course.

 

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.