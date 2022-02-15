You could sense the embarrassment in the talkSPORT studios when the penny finally dropped with Darren Bent realising that Chelsea star, Cesar Azpilicueta, isn’t really called Dave.

Chatting to Laura Woods, Bent tried to extricate himself from clanger, but it was obvious the former professional had no idea at all that the Spaniard didn’t have an English name.

Woods’ gentle ribbing is just as funny as Bent’s eventual realisation, with the latter clearly glad that he’s never had to interview or analyse the Blues captain.