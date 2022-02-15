Newcastle United are reportedly expected to try again for the transfer of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in the summer.

The Magpies had a busy January as their new owners invested in the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, and they came close to signing Carlos for around €50million as well.

A deal couldn’t quite be done this winter, but Marca now report that Newcastle should soon be coming back in for Carlos, with Sevilla anticipating fresh approaches for their star player.

The Brazilian centre-back has been a rock solid performer for Sevilla for a while now, and it makes sense that he could be the subject of interest from bigger, or richer, clubs.

Newcastle’s project will surely be seen as an exciting one for Carlos, though it will be interesting to see if any other more established European giants also join the race for his signature.

The 28-year-old could surely do a job for other clubs in need of defensive signings at the moment, such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona.

For the time being, however, it seems Newcastle lead the race for Carlos’ signature.