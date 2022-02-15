Dominatrix Mistress Estee has revealed on social media that a Manchester City player recently visited her after celebrating a win over Leeds United.

The City star has remained unnamed, but it seems this saga could be affecting the player’s family, according to a TikTok post by Estee.

She posted: “When I get the blame for being a home wrecker, when I’m just doing what I’m paid to do.”

This clip has now got over 3,000 likes as she shared it with her 40,000 followers, and it will be interesting to see what effect this has on the private life of the City player in question.

Miss Estee first went viral on TikTok last December when she shared a video claiming to have romped with a City star, with the post getting 145,000 likes.

She has posed in a City home shirt, which is supposedly a gift from the player in question.

City are currently top of the Premier League table and will also be one of this season’s favourites to win the Champions League.