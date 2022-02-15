It would appear that Gareth Bale is in the final few months of his Real Madrid career.

And what a career.

There will be many of course who will point to the Welshman’s persistent injuries and the golf as reasons to castigate him, but it’s often forgotten that he was a fully paid up member of the BBC.

The most successful British player ever to play abroad, Bale can certainly leave Spain, assuming that’s what’s next on the agenda, with his head held high.

A winner of multiple Champions League titles, La Liga titles and Copas del Rey, the cat calls that still accompany his name when it’s read out have to be out of jealousy.

There’s no other logical reason why Bale should still be under so much scrutiny.

The only shame is that his career at the Santiago Bernabeu is going to end with a whimper rather than a bang.

Another La Liga title is likely given the excellent position Los Blancos find themselves in at present, and even if he were to retire and enjoy a life of golfing luxury, he’s managed to fit more into his nine years at Real than most players manage in their entire career.

What’s that saying… you don’t know what you’ve got till you lose it…

Go well Gareth. As you deserve.