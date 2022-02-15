Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing up a transfer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for his new club Roma.

The Denmark international was a key player for Mourinho during his time in charge of Spurs, but it remains to be seen if he can force his way into Antonio Conte’s plans in the same way.

It seems Hojbjerg has his doubts, according to Corriere dello Sport, so could welcome the interest from Roma boss Mourinho ahead of the summer.

One imagines Tottenham could be prepared to let the former Southampton man leave for the right price, as Conte will likely have his own plans about how to rebuild this side.

Spurs have been linked with midfielders like Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans and Yves Bissouma ahead of the summer, so there may no longer be room for Hojbjerg.

Roma have also been linked with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, while they also have Gunners ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan at the moment, so there may be other options there for the Serie A giants.