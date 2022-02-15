“Race still open” – Man United & Tottenham given hope of winning race for quality free transfer

Manchester United and Tottenham may reportedly have been given hope of sealing the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, judging by Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the Ivory Coast international.

Kessie is heading towards the end of his contract at the San Siro and will undoubtedly be one of the most tempting free agents on the market this summer, and it seems it’s still an open race for his signature, according to Romano.

See below as the Italian reporter tweeted the latest on Kessie’s situation, suggesting the 25-year-old is yet to make up his mind about his future, despite Barcelona being in contact with his agent…

Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him – Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested. ???? #FCB His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. pic.twitter.com/tvgT6MqqbV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2022

Romano doesn’t specifically mention Man Utd or Spurs, but says other clubs are also interested, and they’ve both been linked with the player before.

Calciomercato have linked Kessie as a target for the Red Devils, while the Evening Standard have reported on Tottenham’s interest in the Serie A midfield man.

Kessie makes sense as a much-needed upgrade on Fred and Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, while Spurs are generally rebuilding under new manager Antonio Conte, with Kessie looking an ideal fit for his style of play.

Barcelona have done well to snap up free agents in recent times, landing the likes of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia for nothing last summer, but it would be great to see a talent like Kessie in English football.