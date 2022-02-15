There appears to be a real sense of foreboding at Leicester City at present.

The Foxes haven’t been doing so well this season as they have done over the previous couple, and the notion that Brendan Rodgers might seek to leave at the end of the campaign, isn’t without foundation.

His departure from the King Power Stadium may not be the only one, however.

As with any team that have enjoyed a sustained period of success, when things start to unravel and go a little awry, that’s probably the time for certain players to move on.

Even if they are the very same players that have brought that success in the first place.

A move away keeps them hungry, whilst also allowing others to come in behind them with the same sort of ambition and motivation.

Kasper Schmeichel has played the fullest part in Leicester’s rise, including in their title-winning season under Claudio Ranieri.

Now it appears that he quite fancies another challenge, with Champions League glory seemingly at the forefront of his mind.

“I don’t know what’s round the corner, do I? I have a family that I need to take care of and put first at some point,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“[…] The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football but if you had said last season we would win the FA Cup and finish fifth I would have taken that.

“I would rather win trophies. When I retire I won’t look back at the times we finished fourth.”

Though the Dane stopped short of saying that he will definitely leave the club, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Given the excellent service he’s given to Leicester over the years, the Foxes are unlikely to stand in his way.