Liverpool are reportedly set to pursue the ambitious double transfer of Leeds United stars Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The Reds have been strongly linked with both players in recent times, with both Raphinha and Phillips among the stand-out performers at Elland Road in recent times.

It seems inevitable that these Leeds aces will end up earning big moves at some point, with Raphinha also linked with Chelsea, while Phillips has also been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

Still, it now seems that Liverpool are in the strongest position with both players, with the Merseyside giants focusing on the Brazilian winger and England midfielder as priorities to strengthen two key positions.

Jurgen Klopp may have signed Luis Diaz this January, but doubts over both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane means that further signings in attack are expected in the summer, with Raphinha looking like he’d be a fine fit.

Phillips, meanwhile, is also highly regarded at Anfield, with LFC yet to really replace the influential Georginio Wijnaldum since his departure last summer.

Previous reports have suggested that Raphinha would likely cost around £60million, while Phillips could have an asking price of £50m.

That means a whopping total investment of £110m by Liverpool, but most of their fans would surely view that as money well spent.

This could be a huge blow for Leeds after the fine progress they’ve made under Marcelo Bielsa, though it would also give them great resources with which to rebuild their squad.