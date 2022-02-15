Liverpool FC are being tipped to get a transfer deal done for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho for next season.

Pundit Noel Whelan, who played in the Premier League with the likes of Coventry City and Middlesbrough, says he’d put money on Carvalho becoming a Liverpool player as he backed their strong recruitment team to get the job done as they so often do.

Speaking to Football Insider about the Carvalho to Liverpool transfer saga, Whelan said: “I think it’s just a matter of time. Obviously they couldn’t dot the i’s and cross the t’s during the January transfer window.

“But I’d be very surprised if this deal doesn’t get sorted out come the summer or a pre-arrangement. Liverpool want him, he seems to want to go.

“He looks like the perfect fit, the perfect style of player for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Football Club. I do not believe that they will think: We didn’t get him in January so let’s leave it.’

“Liverpool seem to do their business very, very well when it comes to players. They don’t hold back. If they want somebody to go and get them.

“I would put my money on Carvalho wearing a red shirt at the start of next season.”

Chelsea may yet have something to say about this, however, as they’ve also been linked as admirers of the England wonderkid by Goal.

Carvalho could also be a good fit at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea building around talented young players in recent times as they’ve promoted the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James from their academy.

Liverpool and Chelsea would surely both be tempting destinations after their recent success, but the Reds’ interest perhaps seems more concrete, and Whelan makes a good point about the strength of their transfer strategy.