Never let it be said that Pep Guardiola doesn’t take the Champions League incredibly seriously.

It must rankle with the Catalan that he hasn’t won the premier European competition since leaving Barcelona, and the defeat in last season’s final against Chelsea would almost certainly have hurt.

Could the Citizens be the best ever football team not to have won the competition?

It’s not a bad shout to be honest, but there’s a clear determination from the club to go one better this season.

Guardiola is certainly taking no chances against Sporting in their Round of 16 first leg clash.

A full strength XI has been picked, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility to imagine that Pep would like to get things over and done with in the first leg, in order to give some stars a breather in the return.

Notwithstanding the test that the Portuguese giants will present.

Will the hosts have enough to stop what’s bound to be an all-out onslaught from City?

Can the visitors stay on the front foot throughout whilst also keeping the back door locked tightly shut?

Those questions and others will shortly be answered.