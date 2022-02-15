After being postponed earlier in the season, Manchester United finally get to pit their wits against Brighton and Hover Albion in the Premier League.

There’s a lot riding on the match for both teams, given that United can leapfrog West Ham into fourth position with a win, and the Seagulls could end the night in eighth but just four points behind their hosts if they take the three points back to the South Coast.

Graham Potter’s side aren’t likely to be any pushovers, and the way that the Red Devils have been playing of late, that could prove problematic for Ralf Rangnick.

The German has taken a risk on the face of it too, by dropping Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to the bench.

MORE: Trent mocks Man City

According to the official Manchester United website, it’s because the manager wants fresh legs in the starting line-up.

In their place come Anthony Elanga and Fred.

Raphael Varane was also named in the starting XI but was taken ill during the warm up, meaning that Victor Lindelof was a late and unexpected change at the back.

More Stories / Latest News Sporting v Man City team news: Guardiola taking no chances as he names full-strength XI Leicester City stalwart hints at pastures new and Champions League ambitions when current contract ends Highly-rated Newcastle target turned down Magpies ‘immediately’ after January contact

He and Harry Maguire are likely to find it difficult up against a mobile Brighton front line, and Rangnick can well do without another under-par showing.