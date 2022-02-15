Rangnick’s “direct talk” with Manchester United star prevented January transfer away

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani reportedly had the chance to leave the club in the January transfer window, but a “direct talk” with interim manager Ralf Rangnick persuaded him to stay, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Cavani has been a useful squad player at Old Trafford, but his future has seemed slightly up in the air for a while now, as one imagines he’s at the stage of his career where he might prefer to play more regularly, even if it’s at a slightly lower level.

Still, it seems the Red Devils have Rangnick to thank for managing to keep the veteran Uruguay international this winter, according to Romano in his tweet below…

Important to clarify that Cavani will be focused on Man Utd until end of the season. He's set to try a new experience as free agent in June – but also had chance to leave in January & wanted to stay after direct talk with Rangnick ? #MUFC Cavani will be respectful, as always. pic.twitter.com/CSrk7Ct8sA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2022

Cavani’s departure in the middle of the season would have been tricky for United, as it would surely have been difficult to replace him.

Even if Cavani is not quite the player he was during his peak years at Paris Saint-Germain, he still has a role to play with his experience, work rate and goal threat.

In the summer, however, MUFC surely need to move on from an ageing forward like Cavani and sign someone younger for the long-term.