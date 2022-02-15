If Newcastle were in any doubt as to how difficult it was going to be in tempting players to sign on at St. James’ Park during the January window, one particular enquiry told them everything.

As the window went on, it seemed more and more likely that Eddie Howe might have to resort to panic buying in order to bring in reinforcements.

Fortunately for the Newcastle manager, by the end of January, he’d acquired just about enough new faces to keep the Toon Army happy, and give him something to work with for the final few months of the 2021/22 season.

Unfortunately, one of them, Kieran Trippier, has already been ruled out for weeks after having his foot broken in the game against Aston Villa – a game in which he scored the winner.

At least the fans have got to see a glimpse of what the former Atletico Madrid star can bring to the team.

Ditto the colossal Dan Burn, who was man of the match on his debut in the same game.

Bruno Guimaraes is just getting started, and it’s hoped that he’ll shine well before the end of the campaign to help keep the Magpies flying high.

One player who won’t be doing that is Stefan de Vrij.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, cited by HITC, the defender brought an ‘immediate’ end to negotiations after hearing of Newcastle’s interest.

It may actually work out for the best for the Magpies, as Burn, a Newcastle fan as a youngster, looks hugely impressive at the back.

If the North East giants do manage to stay up, it will be interesting to see who will then turn them down, as they go looking to bring back the glory days.