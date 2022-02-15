Manchester City could make use of key contact in pursuit of Barcelona transfer raid

Manchester City are reportedly one of a number of top clubs showing interest in a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

The 20-year-old looks a huge talent after impressing in his first season in the Barcelona first-team this term, having previously looked very promising in their youth sides as well.

According to Marca, City are now one of a few Premier League clubs interested in signing Nico, and they could have one particularly useful contact that puts them in a strong position.

The report explains that the Premier League champions have been following the youngster closely for some time now, and that they know his father well as he used to work at the Etihad Stadium.

Nico certainly seems like he could be an archetypal Pep Guardiola player, but Barca will surely do all they can to keep one of the biggest talents to come through their academy in recent times.

The Catalan giants are not the force they once were, however, so the Spain Under-21 international may well feel that a move to City would be the best thing for his career, as it would undoubtedly be tempting to play under serial winner Guardiola.

Marca also mention that clubs from Serie A and the Bundesliga are also keen on Nico.