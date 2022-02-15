Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is strongly expected to make his way to Paris Saint-Germain next season when his contract at Old Trafford expires.

Pogba should be joined at PSG by former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, according to the Independent, who also suggest that Kylian Mbappe will be a subject of conversation when these two clubs meet in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes tonight.

Man Utd fans probably won’t be too bothered about Pogba at this stage, as an exit has looked to be on the cards for some time now as he’s failed to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The France international’s current deal expires in the summer, and he will no doubt be a tempting option for a number of top clubs on a free transfer.

The Independent suggest he’ll be on his way to PSG, however, and it will be interesting to see if this can help the 28-year-old revive his career.

Pogba looked world class during his time at Juventus, and has also often looked better for the French national team than he has for United.

Playing in Ligue 1, which is a bit slower-paced and less competitive than English football, could be ideal for Pogba, whose skills may be better suited to that kind of environment.

It could also be good for Pogba to play under a manager like Zidane after struggling under far-from-ideal coaches Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his time in Manchester.