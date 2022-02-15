Although there’s still an awful lot for them to do, Liverpool are still in with a shout of the title.

If they win their game in hand over Manchester City and then beat the Citizens in the match between the sides later this season, the Reds will be within three points of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Even if they ultimately fall short, it would still be a monumental effort from Jurgen Klopp’s charges to keep things competitive.

Clearly, the German has got things right with the make up of his squad.

Young, fearless stars mix seamlessly with more experienced heads, and all will give everything for the cause.

That’s as much down to Klopp’s powers of motivation as anything else, but never let it be said that players don’t give 100 percent.

If there’s one thing that can’t really be levelled at the Liverpool players is that they don’t try hard enough.

Leading by example is veteran, James Milner, who might not play as much as he might like now, but he embodies the spirit and heart which Klopp looks for in his players.

It’s surely to that end why reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has noted that the combative midfielder has been offered an extension to his current contract.

Liverpool will hand Milner another 12 months, with the decision now solely down to the player.