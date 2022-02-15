Video: Raheem Sterling scores sensational fifth for Man City at Sporting

Manchester City were really enjoying themselves in Portugal on Tuesday evening, as they took Sporting to the cleaners in the Champions League.

By half time, Pep Guardiola’s side were already four goals to the good thanks to a Bernardo Silva double and one each from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Silva thought he had grabbed his hat-trick early in the second half before the goal was ruled out for VAR.

It wasn’t long before City got their fifth – and how!

Raheem Sterling simply took aim and found the top corner with a sumptuous finish.

