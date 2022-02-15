Manchester City were really enjoying themselves in Portugal on Tuesday evening, as they took Sporting to the cleaners in the Champions League.

By half time, Pep Guardiola’s side were already four goals to the good thanks to a Bernardo Silva double and one each from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Silva thought he had grabbed his hat-trick early in the second half before the goal was ruled out for VAR.

It wasn’t long before City got their fifth – and how!

Raheem Sterling simply took aim and found the top corner with a sumptuous finish.

Raheeeeem! ? Sterling places his shot to perfection and Man City add a fifth! ? Wait for the replay angle from behind… ? pic.twitter.com/9YE9743NLG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2022

RAHEEM STERLING TAKE A BOW pic.twitter.com/PoPzNITWCM — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) February 15, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport, beIN Sports and TNT Sport