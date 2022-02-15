Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated young manager Ruben Amorim is being tipped for a big future in the game.

The 37-year-old is just over a week older than Cristiano Ronaldo, but has been in management since 2018, and already has a league title victory under his belt with Sporting.

The Athletic have run an interesting piece analysing Amorim’s career so far, and they mention that the Portuguese tactician has already been mentioned in connection with Manchester United and Tottenham.

Some fans will no doubt think immediately of Andre Villas-Boas, who was extremely highly rated earlier on in his coaching career after enjoying success at Porto.

However, AVB quickly landed himself a big job at Chelsea and struggled badly, before then having a fairly underwhelming spell at Tottenham as well.

It will be interesting to see if Amorim can do better than that, and he’s certainly done well in his relatively short career so far.

Man Utd need a new manager this summer, though they will surely be turning to someone more experienced for the time being, even if Amorim is one to keep an eye on for the future.

Spurs, meanwhile, currently have the world class Antonio Conte in charge, so would probably do well to stick with the Italian tactician for as long as possible, though Amorim could again be one to keep in mind the next time they make a change in the dugout.