How much longer can one man hold a club to ransom?!

The contract saga with Paul Pogba has gone on for far too long now, and Manchester United are only making things worse by allowing it to fester.

The Frenchman has had more than enough time now to be able to get a deal signed, sealed and delivered.

All the while it remains unsigned, one can infer he is looking for pastures new, but, unlike his national team colleague, Ousmane Dembele, isn’t brave enough to come out and say it.

On his day, there’s little doubt that Pogba is still world class, but those days are becoming few and far between.

If he isn’t 100 percent committed to the task in hand, and not putting pen to paper would suggest that’s the case, then benching Pogba is surely the most appropriate course of action.

Is it not the case that players who think they can just walk into the team come what may, aren’t as motivated as those with a point to prove.

Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet – and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July. ?? #MUFC Pogba will take his time – current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend. pic.twitter.com/a5stfcSg6H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2022

Look at how hard Jesse Lingard has been working by way of example.

There will be those who will suggest that the World Cup Winner is well within his rights to let his contract run down of course, and by the letter of the law, that’s true.

It just leaves a sour taste when one of your major stars is allowed to string you along as Pogba is doing right now.