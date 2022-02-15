Sergio Aguero hints at secret love for Chelsea during Twitter Q&A

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has given some intriguing answers in a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter that perhaps points towards a bit of a soft spot for Chelsea.

The legendary Argentine, who retired from playing earlier this season due to health problems, has named John Terry as the best defender he ever played against in his career, and Frank Lampard as the best midfielder ahead of Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard.

Aguero did briefly play alongside Lampard at Man City, but it seems noteworthy that he picked two Chelsea legends there, as you can see in his tweets below…

It’s worth remembering that Aguero was at various points linked with a transfer to Chelsea, so perhaps there is a small hint of regret there from the 33-year-old, who instead became a City legend with a stunning 260 goals in 390 games for the club.

According to The Athletic, Aguero was a target for Chelsea during his Atletico Madrid days, only for Terry to suggest that the Blues move for David Villa instead!

And even when Aguero was leaving City last summer, the Evening Standard suggested he’d be tempted by the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge, though he ended up making that brief move to Barcelona instead.

Just imagine Aguero spending his peak years playing alongside Lampard and Terry when they were also at their best for Chelsea. Recent Premier League history would probably look rather different…